Sunshine picnic brings families together in Burgh-le-Marsh

Enjoying the live music are (from left) Mark Lawson, Sam Billson, Lee Billson, Sue Lawson. Dogs Nell and Moose.

They had been promised fun now Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted and the event didn't disappoint.

Mayor Coun Neil Cooper decided to use the money that would have been used for the civic service to pay for it.

Coun Cooper said: "We wanted to get the community back together after all these months of lockdown and it has been fantastic to see everyone here.

Rocking on Tinkers Green are local band, Hat Trick.

"I decided to use my civic service budget to pay for it - the town can still have one and a cup of team and biscuit afterwards if they want.

"But I really felt everyone deserved some fun after the past year.

"As well as the entertainment we have also paid for 77 children to get ice-creams.

"It has been a great day."

N'ice treat for (from left) Paige Tongue, Caspian Tongue, 4, Charlotte Nicholls, Aria Tongue, 6, and Grace Nicholls, 6

JJ Family Entertainer kicked off the afternoon and there was live music by 'Hattrick', burgers and hotdogs cooked by the local Baptist Church, ice-creams and refreshments. A children’s fancy dress was also be held with prizes awarded.