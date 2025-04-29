Take a trip to the medieval era at Gainsborough Old Hall

By Shelley Marriott
Published 29th Apr 2025
Immerse yourself in the medieval era at Gainsborough Old HallImmerse yourself in the medieval era at Gainsborough Old Hall
Immerse yourself in the medieval era at Gainsborough Old Hall
Step back in time this May and immerse yourself in the medieval era at Gainsborough Old Hall.

The month-long Medieval May Festival offers an exciting blend of history, culture, and entertainment.

With events spanning from early May to the end of the month, there’s something for everyone – whether you’re a history buff, a lover of dance, or simply looking for a day of adventure.

Events include Medieval Graffiti Tours every Sunday at 1pm, a Medieval Housewife display on May 1, and May, 17, a Medieval Dance Workshop on Saturday, May 24, and Goldwork Demonstrations every Sunday.

