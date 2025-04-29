Take a trip to the medieval era at Gainsborough Old Hall
Step back in time this May and immerse yourself in the medieval era at Gainsborough Old Hall.
The month-long Medieval May Festival offers an exciting blend of history, culture, and entertainment.
With events spanning from early May to the end of the month, there’s something for everyone – whether you’re a history buff, a lover of dance, or simply looking for a day of adventure.
Events include Medieval Graffiti Tours every Sunday at 1pm, a Medieval Housewife display on May 1, and May, 17, a Medieval Dance Workshop on Saturday, May 24, and Goldwork Demonstrations every Sunday.
