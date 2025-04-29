Take a trip to the medieval era at Gainsborough Old Hall

Immerse yourself in the medieval era at Gainsborough Old Hall

Step back in time this May and immerse yourself in the medieval era at Gainsborough Old Hall.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The month-long Medieval May Festival offers an exciting blend of history, culture, and entertainment.

With events spanning from early May to the end of the month, there’s something for everyone – whether you’re a history buff, a lover of dance, or simply looking for a day of adventure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Events include Medieval Graffiti Tours every Sunday at 1pm, a Medieval Housewife display on May 1, and May, 17, a Medieval Dance Workshop on Saturday, May 24, and Goldwork Demonstrations every Sunday.