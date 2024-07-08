'Take One a Day' returns with promise to be 'bigger and better'

Louth photographer Paul Gutherson is bringing Take One a Day to Lincoln.

​After hundreds of people attended his first show, a Louth photographer is bringing his show back and it promises to be “bigger and better” – and you can get involved too.

The Take One a Day photo exhibition by Louth photographer Paul Gutherson saw nearly 250 people attend the inaugural exhibition at Spout Yard Park Gallery in Louth in just six days last year, and now the exhibition is back this weekend at Lincoln Museum’s Usher Gallery throughout the summer.

Opening on Saturday (July 13), the expanded collection of images tell a personal mental health story and encourage us to notice the beauty in the everyday.

Paul was inspired to launch this collection after sadly coming across a person who had died by suicide in November 2020 while on his usual morning dog walk across the bridge next to Louth Canal.

One of Paul Gutherson's Take One a Day images.

With the help of counselling, he realised he needed to reclaim his natural environment from a place of trauma that it had become since that day.

And so, he began to take one photograph every day to help him rediscover the beauty of the Lincolnshire landscape, finding the positive in the huge skies above the expansive flat fields, on beaches, along the dyke, and then back at the canal.

He put these images out on social media every day and began his healing journey.

They will be accompanied by six-foot-high portraits by award-winning photographic artist Richard Ansett.