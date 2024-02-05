Register
Team at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough raises more than £500 for vital LIVES charity

The hard-working team at Marshall’s Yard shopping centre in Gainsborough managed to raise more than £500 to support LIVES in their running campaign to install new defibrillators across Lincolnshire.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 5th Feb 2024, 10:43 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 11:06 GMT
The money was raised over the festive period from their Santa’s grotto which ran throughout the weekends within December 2023.

A grand total of £546.95 was raised for the charity, which is made up of a team of qualified and skilled medical volunteers who exist to provide emergency care in critical situations across Lincolnshire.

The charity is committed to keeping people safe with the support of donations and volunteers.

Assistant centre manager Melissa Cutforth, Trevor Rogers and Will Grover from LIVESAssistant centre manager Melissa Cutforth, Trevor Rogers and Will Grover from LIVES
The organisation works hard to ensure more defibrillators are available and accessible across the county to help make communities safer.

Will Grover, corporate partnerships manager for LIVES, said: “We are thrilled to receive such a great amount of money raised by Marshall’s Yard shopping centre. This money raised will make a huge difference to communities across Lincolnshire.

“Having a community publicly accessible defibrillator (CPAD) is a simple piece of equipment that can be the difference between life and death and help massively especially where emergency response times are longer.”

Melissa Cutforth, assistant centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “It was great to be involved in raising money for such an incredible charity that we know will help benefit the communities in and surrounding Gainsborough.”

