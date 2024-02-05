Team at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough raises more than £500 for vital LIVES charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The money was raised over the festive period from their Santa’s grotto which ran throughout the weekends within December 2023.

A grand total of £546.95 was raised for the charity, which is made up of a team of qualified and skilled medical volunteers who exist to provide emergency care in critical situations across Lincolnshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity is committed to keeping people safe with the support of donations and volunteers.

Assistant centre manager Melissa Cutforth, Trevor Rogers and Will Grover from LIVES

The organisation works hard to ensure more defibrillators are available and accessible across the county to help make communities safer.

Will Grover, corporate partnerships manager for LIVES, said: “We are thrilled to receive such a great amount of money raised by Marshall’s Yard shopping centre. This money raised will make a huge difference to communities across Lincolnshire.

“Having a community publicly accessible defibrillator (CPAD) is a simple piece of equipment that can be the difference between life and death and help massively especially where emergency response times are longer.”

Advertisement

Advertisement