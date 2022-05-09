Taking place for the first time since 2019, the event is set to welcome more than 60,000 visitors across two days with a jam-packed timetable for a royally good show.

Returning for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic on Wednesday, June 22, and Thursday, June 23, and marking its 137th outing, a street party atmosphere will be created across the Lincolnshire Showground, with purple bunting strung across the Showground.

A special stage will see artists performing throughout both days, with performances from local community groups including, Passion to Dance, the Lincoln Orpheus Male Voice Choir and the Market Rasen Ukulele Band. There will also be an additional pop-up stage showcasing a variety of solo and duet artists.

The return of the RAF Falcons has also been announced having first performed at the 2018 Lincolnshire Show and fly pasts from classic aviation aircraft have been confirmed to mark the Jubilee, with a Hurricane and Spitfire swooping in on the Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Jayne Southall, CEO at the Lincolnshire Showground, said: “We cannot wait to welcome visitors back to the Lincolnshire Show for the first time in three years.

"We have so much to offer and be proud of as a county, with these two days every June being the best celebration of all.

"It really is a one-of-a-kind event, so we could think of nothing better than to celebrate a once-in-a-lifetime event like the Platinum Jubilee.

“The showground will feel like one big street party and will allow visitors to watch breathtaking displays, learn more about agriculture and what it has to offer, and sample the best food to come out of Lincolnshire.

"The celebrations also extend to our hospitality menus, where visitors will be able to pre book and enjoy a traditional afternoon tea while overlooking the Main Ring to catch all the action on the Thursday. Make sure you book your table soon as spaces are going fast.”