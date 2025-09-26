Images showing how the facilities at Garfit's Lane will be transformed under new leaseholders Boston Colts FC.

A grassroots football club in Boston has secured a new home for its youth set-up, as it looks to further expand its operation.

Boston Colts FC has agreed a lease with Boston Borough Council for the use of Garfit’s Park, off Garfit’s Lane, near London Road.

The deal means up to 10 junior teams from the club can now call the park home.

It also allows the club to use – and personalist – the pavilion at the site to provide matchday and training facilities.

Boston Colts FC has more than 150 youth players.

Boston Colts FC chairman Phil Mcallister said: “Our club was formed in 2022 and has grown year on year. Having over 150 youth players at our club, we have been looking to expand from Peter Paine Performance Centre where we have been playing since we formed, and are extremely excited to have a home of our own we can personalise and use to the community’s advantage. Garfit’s Park was the perfect opportunity.”

Renovations are currently taking place on site.

These are being completed by youth players and parents, with free assistance from a number of local companies: Brittain Electrical, SJP Locksmiths and Property Maintenance, and K Sellars Plumbing and Heating.

Other companies have also supported the project through donations or purchases: Wickes (paint), JDM Food Group (a new ceiling), and Asda (furniture and items for the clubhouse).

On the other side of the touchline, work is also under way to secure funding for new goals and pitch improvements.

In addition to using the re-vamped facilities on matchdays and during training sessions, the club plans to use them to host charity coffee mornings.

The club has also been writing to residents in the area, offering them a free refreshment every time they visit.

Mr Mcallister said: “Boston Colts remain one of the most cost-effective clubs for players to play for, and continues its philosophy of providing a safe, affordable and enjoyable experience to keep young players active in sport.

“By securing this lease with Boston Borough Council we have increased our capacity to achieve this and look forward to continuing a good working relationship. Our thanks go to all the councillors and staff who have supported our application and we look forward to welcoming you along to a match soon.”

The council notes that while there will be increased footballing presence at the park, the existing facilities at the site will remain available for the public to enjoy, including the play area, multi-use games area and outdoor table tennis tables. The club has considered the need for wider public access to the park's car parking spaces for these facilities on matchdays and will have a staggered fixture list across its teams to help ensure this availability, it adds.

Coun John Baxter, portfolio holder for assets and property, said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have been able to agree this lease with Boston Colts, providing the opportunity for one of our hard-working sports clubs in the borough to continue their crucial, positive work and to further grow and prosper.

“Access to quality, fun, social and affordable opportunities to get outdoors and get active is so important to our children and young people, and this new agreement between the council and the club will hopefully help protect and develop this, right in the heart of Boston, for many years to come.”

More information about Boston Colts FC and how to get involved with the club can be found on their Facebook page, or by emailing [email protected].