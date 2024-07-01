Time to sign up for free summer reading challenge at Gainsborough Library

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​This summer, children aged from four to 11-years-old, can visit Gainsborough Library to join the 'Marvellous Makers' Summer Reading Challenge, firing up their imaginations through the power of reading and creative expression.

Children will be encouraged to explore new books and stories while taking part in free activities, from arts and crafts to music and more.

Fabiola Nosenzo, library manager at Gainsborough Library, said “We have so many fabulous and free Summer Reading Challenge events and activities planned this year, and can’t wait to welcome children and their families into our library to take part during the summer holidays.

“This year’s creative theme has given us lots of scope for fun activities combining arts and crafts and we can’t wait to get making some marvellous creations.”

Sign up for this year's Summer Reading Challenge at Gainsborough Library

The first of this summer’s events is taking place on Saturday, July 6, with the launch of the reading challenge from 9am to 1pm.

Next up on Friday, July 26, from 10.30am to 11.30am you can make a photo frame to hold your summer memories.

On Friday, August 2, from 10.30am to 11.30am, you can make a junk model out of recyclable materials.

On Friday, August 9, from 10am to noon, you can create a paper fairy doll.

You can make an art journaling page from 10.30am to 11.30am on Friday, August 16.

On Friday, August 23, from 10.30am to 11.30am, you can make a musical instrument.

And on Friday, August 30, from 10.30am to 11.30am, you can create and decorate your own festival mask.