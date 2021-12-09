Tree-mendous events for the festive season at Tealby and Caistor churches

The Rev Chris Hewitt with one of the trees at the last festival in Tealby EMN-211125-104816001

After missing last year due to the pandemic, Tealby Church has chosen Nursery Rhymes and children’s songs as the theme for the 2021 Charity Christmas Tree Festival.

The event will take place over two weekends - December 11 and 12, December 18 and 19, running from 10am to 4pm each day.

Monies raised will be divided between the charities taking part, including local groups and surrounding churches, St Barnabas Hospice and Guide Dogs UK.

The church porch will also be a drop off point for the Salvation Army Food Bank.

Churchwarden Michelle Baker said: “The festival will be a one way system taking you around the church. All you need to do is try guessing the rhymes along the way.

“Not only will there be the beautifully decorated trees to admire, but edges and ledges will be packed with cryptic clue’s ready to test your nursery rhyme skills.”

Michelle continued: “Excitingly, on the first Saturday, December 11, running from 10am to 1pm, we are simultaneously holding the Christmas market in church for the very first time, giving everyone the opportunity to shop for presents whilst surrounded by the lovely displays.”

The event will have activities for children too -Hook a Duck, or helping a local farmer decorate a Christmas tree - plus crayoning and refreshments.

Bringing the whole event to a close on Sunday December 19 will be a carol service at 6pm.

Michelle added: “Funds raised will be solely from donation, so please come along and help make this event a success, whilst enjoying a trip down memory lane.”

Over at Caistor Parish Church, the now well-established Christmas Tree Festival will be going ahead over the weekend of December 11 and 12.

The church of St Peter & St Paul will be filled with the aroma of pine as around 30 decorated trees fill the space.

The festival will be open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday December 11 and on Sunday December 12 from 11.30am, after the morning service, until 4pm.

Admission to the festival is free, but any donations will be shared between the church and Andy’s Children’s Hospice.