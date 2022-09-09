Union Flag flying at half-mast in Skegness in memory of Her Majesty the Queen

The Union Flag flying at half-mast in Tower Gardens, Skegness.

Skegness Mayor Coun Tony Tye led the tributes on behalf of Skegness Town Council after the sad news yesterday (Thursday) that the longest-reigning monarch in British history, had passed away peacefully at Balmoral at the age of 96.

Concerns for the Queen’s health had been raised earlier in the day after the announcement she was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle.

Members of the Royal family travelled to Balmoral during the afternoon to be by her side.

The first flowers laid in Tower Gardens in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11 who has died.

On the news of her death, Coun Tye spoke of the sorrow of Skegness Town Council and the arrangements that had been made for the town to join in the 10-day period of national mourning.

He said: “It is with great sorrow that we have learned Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11 has died.

"I am sure the residents of Skegness will join the Councillors and Officers of Skegness Town Council in remembering with great warmth and affection the lifetime of service given by this country's longest reigning monarch.”

As a mark of respect, the Skegness Town Council flag will be flown at half-mast until the morning following the funeral.

A space has been made available for the laying of flowers in Tower Gardens, Skegness.

There is a book of condolence at Tower Gardens Pavilion available for the public to sign from 9am until 4pm Monday to Friday and from 10am until 3pm at weekends. There is also an e-book of condolence available on the Royal website.

A space has been reserved in Tower Gardens for the laying of flowers by the bandstand. People are asked to lay flowers in the designated area.

In a separate ceremony believed to take place on Sunday, Coun Tye will officially announce Her Majesty’s passing at the bandstand and raise the Union Flag now flying at half-mast to the new monarch, King Charles 111.

We will bring you the exact time once it has been confirmed.

Skegness Town Council will be working with East Lindsey District Council and others through this sad period and the Town Clerk will make further announcements on this page as information becomes available.

Online Book of Condolence