Up to six   East Coast RNLI lifeboats to launch in memory of ‘The Captain’ Pete

RNLI lifeboats from stations along the Lincolnshire, Humber and Norfolk coastline are to come together in an emotional tribute to a former crew member from Skegness.

Skegness RNLI lifeboat station will host a special Memorial Launch on Saturday, September 20, in memory of Pete Price, who served on both of the town’s lifeboats and the Humber RNLI Lifeboat between 2001 and 2010.

They will be joined by up to six lifeboats, friends and colleagues from our neighbouring stations; Wells RNLI, Hunstanton RNLI, Mablethorpe RNLI Lifeboat and RNLI - Humber Lifeboat Station.

Pete (aka 'The Captain') gave dedicated service on both of the towns lifeboats and the Humber RNLI Lifeboat between 2001 and 2010. He is described as a friend, mentor and a committed, trusted crewman.

RNLI Skegness are hosting a memorial launch is taking place for Pete Price..

Joining the RNLI on 19th February 2001, Pete quickly became an important member of the team. In 2004, he progressed to being a Helmsman which allowed him to command the lifeboat on operational service calls.

One of his proudest moments was when he recognised by the RNLI for his “leadership, exemplary boat handling and determination” on August 12 2006 when the yacht Molly Louise and one of her crew were saved, despite an unreliable port engine, force 8 northerly gales and a swell of five metres.

Pete was keen to share his skills and spent many hours training junior crew in seamanship, navigation and boat handling. A skills seaman with a passion to support others, he is described as “somebody who embodied the real values of the RNLI”.

Pete earned the nickname of "The Captain" in response to his strong character and seamanship skills.

Pete Price with crew members in Skegness.

His commitment to the charity led him further afield than Skegness and saw him become an active crew member at the Humber Lifeboat station. Operating a Severn class lifeboat Pete would often refer to this as "Proper Life-boating", the commercial shipping estuary brough with it vessel traffic and therefore more boats that needed assistance.

This experience brought with it a great deal of respect from all those at Skegness Lifeboat Station.

It wasn't all serious though for Pete – he loved the social side of being part of the RNLI here in Skegness and knew how to throw a good party and was always the life and soul of any social gathering.

In 2010, Pete moved away from Skegness and launched his electrical company UK Electrical Services (UES) in Cumbria. This proved to be a great success and allowed Pete to support many others in the industry including many apprentices and trainees.

Pete with his wife Lynsay.

Living in Cumbria allowed Pete to explore the outdoors, his love for the water remained and led him to purchase a Yacht which he kept on Lake Windermere, this provided Pete with the afloat fix he missed from Skegness and his days with the RNLI. Fond memories for Lynsay, his wife and children George and Elinor.

His fellow crewman in Skegness, Lee St Quinton, said: “When I joined the charity in 2005, Pete was such a big character amongst the crew, loud and boysterous but with a supportive streak that everyone knew we could rely on.

“I owe Pete a great deal, I can still remember the first day I turned up at the station. It was Pete that looked after me, got me in a dry suit and literally showed me the ropes. T

"That was to continue for many years, something that stood me in good stead to progress into a command role as Pete had done.

“Pete leaves a huge gap for us all, a dad, a husband, trusted crewman, and to me a true friend, someone that would be there at a moments notice in your time of need, very much what he did for the RNLI here in Skegness years before.

“’Fair Winds and following sea's Captain.’”

In a statement on social media, RNLI Skegness said: “When you join the RNLI as a volunteer you don't just join for a few weeks, a few years or even a decade or so.

"The friendships and bonds created over this shared experience reach far past the last time you step off a boat or go to sea, friendships that last a lifetime.”

The Memorial Launch takes place on Saturday, September 20, at 10am, when floral tributes will be released into the sea. The public are invited to watch the memorial taking place from the beach near Skegness Lifeboat Station and the lifeguard’s lookout, from where a ceremony will be broadcast.