VIDEO: As it was (almost) - Boston's damaged Central Park 'nearly back to its best', keep off signs removed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Signs asking visitors to keep off the grass have been removed following a germination period.
It is now seven months since Storm Babet and a visiting fun fair combined to take a heavy toll on the surface of the park.
It led to an apology from Boston Borough Council leader Coun Anne Dorrian and a pledge from the operators of the fair to put the situation right.
The work led to the unusual sight of a tractor working the land.
Speaking at the end of last week, Coun Dale Broughton, deputy leader and portfolio holder for parks and open spaces, said: “We’re pleased to see that Central Park is now looking nearly back to its best, although there are a few odd patches which still look sparse, we have been in contact with our contractor to see about tidying it up further.
“The signs have come down and as a council we’re happy for it to be used as a green space going forward. However, we may issue some further communication in the weeks ahead asking people to avoid certain parts once our contractor has confirmed the details of the few areas remaining to be re-seeded.
“I’d like to thank our residents for all their support during this time, as summertime approaches it will be great to have the town’s biggest park back to looking its best again.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.