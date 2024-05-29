Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boston’s damage Central Park is ‘nearly back to its best’ following restoration work to its surface.

Signs asking visitors to keep off the grass have been removed following a germination period.

It is now seven months since Storm Babet and a visiting fun fair combined to take a heavy toll on the surface of the park.

It led to an apology from Boston Borough Council leader Coun Anne Dorrian and a pledge from the operators of the fair to put the situation right.

Two photos of Boston's Central Park, one last month, one last week.

The work led to the unusual sight of a tractor working the land.

Speaking at the end of last week, Coun Dale Broughton, deputy leader and portfolio holder for parks and open spaces, said: “We’re pleased to see that Central Park is now looking nearly back to its best, although there are a few odd patches which still look sparse, we have been in contact with our contractor to see about tidying it up further.

“The signs have come down and as a council we’re happy for it to be used as a green space going forward. However, we may issue some further communication in the weeks ahead asking people to avoid certain parts once our contractor has confirmed the details of the few areas remaining to be re-seeded.