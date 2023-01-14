Caravan parks are causing ‘terrible turmoil’ in east coast villages, a councillor has claimed, but planning bosses have little chance to stop them.

More caravans will be approved at Addlethorpe golf club

Addlethorpe Golf Club became the latest example as 43 new static caravans were reluctantly given permission on Thursday.

More than 35 neighbours lodged objections with East Lindsey District Council, with one resident claiming that the constant development is leading people to consider leaving the area.

One member of the East Lindsey planning committee said they were in a “Catch 22” where they had little choice but to approve them.

Designs for the 43 new caravans Photo: Addlethorpe Golf Club

The parish council feels the settlement has wrongly been classified as a medium village, which makes objecting to developments more difficult – but each new application grows the size of it.

Local resident Neville Towers said: “Caravans have swallowed Addlethorpe up, and residents’ worst fears are being realised. People are thinking of leaving.

“The health system is overloaded but residents’ complaints are falling on deaf ears.”

Councillor Stephen Eyre said: “We’re in a Catch 22. We have no room but to approve these applications which are causing terrible turmoil in these small villages.

“Caravan applications are spreading out from Ingoldmells into the countryside. If we can’t stop the developments, we’ll have to keep approving them.”

The high-end holiday caravans aim to attract a new demographic to the golf club, which was recently taken over by new owners.

However, the committee heard that the expansion of caravans were taking their toll on Skegness villages.

Parish Councillor Roger Dawson complained: “There has been arbitrary development with no consideration for the village.”

Despite complaints, there’s unlikely to be an update to Addlethorpe’s status in the local plan for at least a year.

Councillors decided there wasn’t legal grounds to turn the application down.

Councillor Alex Hall said: “It’s clearly an emotive issue, but no concerns have been raised by highways or the NHS in our report.”

The application was given permission, with several members abstaining.

A planning statement from Addlethorpe Golf Club said benefits from the development outweighed any objections, including permanent employment and access .to the the re-opened recreational facility of the golf course for the local community..