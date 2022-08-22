West Lindsey businesses shortlisted for Lincolnshire Tourism awards

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Uncle Henry's has a triple finalist selection

The Unique picturehouse, set in a grade II listed church, is a cultural hub in the district, creating a space for people to enjoy theatre, live music and watch popular movies.

Craig Sanders, Trinity Arts Centre Manager, has welcomed the news.

He said: “We are so incredibly proud to be a finalist in the Destination Lincolnshire Awards in the Arts, Culture and Heritage category, which means a lot to me personally and to our wonderful team.

The interior of Trinity Arts Centre

“The last few years has not been easy with arts and culture as we recover from the pandemic. However, the team has worked incredibly hard to transform the space here at the Trinity Arts Centre, to keep meeting the needs and demands of the community and this demonstrates we are making a difference.

“We have had a number of sell out shows and werecently launched our new project, Trinity On Tour, which aims to bring accessible theatre and entertainment to more people across the district.”

Trinity Arts Centre is not the only businesses in West Lindsey to be named as finalists in the Destination Lincolnshire Awards.

Rand Farm Park has been shortlisted in two categories – Experience of the Year and the Customer Excellence Award.

Uncle Henry’s and its farm shop are finalists in three categories – Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism; Small Visitor Attraction; and the Resilience and Innovation Award.

Another double award finalist is The Grange at East Barkwith, being shortlisted in both the Self Catering and B&B and Guest House categories.

Meanwhile, Hemswell Antique Centres is a finalist in the Resilience and Innovation Award, and The Cross Keys Inn at Grasby is a finalist in the Taste of England (Taste Lincolnshire) Award.

Other finalists include: The Cross Keys Stow; The Old Granary, Lincolnshire; Bridleway Bed and Breakfast; Bransby Horses – Rescue and Welfare; and Woodside Wildlife Park.

The winners will be announced at the award evening on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Lincoln Engine Shed.