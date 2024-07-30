'What were you thinking?': Fury as continental market gridlocks Skegness

There were complaints Skjegness was gridlocked with traffic due to the Continental Street Market.

Talks are taking place to find a new location for the annual Continental Street Market in Skegness following complaints from traders and locals due to the necesary road closure reportedly gridlocking the resort.

The four-day event at the Clocvk Tower end of Lumley Road was run by RR Events in association with Magna Vitae, who warned ahead of time the road closure would affect Beresford Avenue, Drummond Road and Rutland Road.

However, organisers promised over 35 stalls in the town centre packed with ‘delicious food, handmade crafts and good vibes’.

After reporting a busy start to the event on the first day, the vibes turned not so good as visitors finally flocked to the resort over the weekend to enjoy some summer sun and found themselves in queues of traffic.

The Continental Street Market in Skegness reported started with good vibes.

Traders and even the resort’s Mayor, Coun Adrian Fidley, took to social media asking how the event could be good for the town when it caused so much chaos.

"Sorry for the negative vent but how many people have made the effort to come to Skegness and spend their money here, to then end up stuck in traffic all day coming in and going out,” said Coun Findley.

“Not only that but how many local people like myself have gone into town to then turn around and go home again without spending a single penny.

"And a big insult to Skegness businesses paying massive rates all year for a short season and they rely on all the above so I can only sympathise with them.”

Anne Lowndes of R Lowndes children's clothes and toy store at the corner of Lumley Road and Rutland Road was one of the nearby business owners affected.

"The traffic was horrendous – there were queues down Lumley Road and Rutland Road and emergency services couldn’t get through,” she ecplained.

"It affected trade and, not only that, the aroma of spicy food in the shop was so bad it made us feel sick.

"We closed early as it wasn’t worth staying open – how can that be good for trade?

"I’m not saying this event shouldn’t come but there are other locations where a road closure wouldn’t be necessary and shops would not be so affected.”

Alternative locations suggested include Tower Esplanade, Lumley Avenue and even Tower Gardens.

Ashley Behan, street works and permitting manager at Lincolnshire County Council (LCC), said they had listened to the complaints and were looking for a solution.

"When the market was first proposed in 2022, LCC held concerns about its location and the impact on traffic,” he said.

"However, we agreed to the plan on a trial basis on the understanding that it was locally supported and a positive for Skegness.

"Until the 2024 market, we had not received any complaints and were not aware of any significant traffic issues caused.

"Since the weekend, we have spoken to the event organiser who has acknowledged that their event this summer wasn't a success in terms of disruption to businesses and the public.

"They have committed to working closely with us for any future events in order to avoid a repeat of the problems. We are very happy to do so, so that similar issues do not happen again.

"We have also heard the views and suggestions of Coun Macey who has spoken to many constituents around the issues of the event. Those views will certainly be taken into account with any other for events like these, or similar, that are to be held again in the area."

Coun Macey told Lincolnshire World he has also suggested other ideas of better locations: : ““Although I welcome the attraction of a continental market to Skegness and it has attracted many people over the last three years, Lumley Road is clearly the wrong location for this type of event to take place, especially during the main season, as it causes serious issues with traffic flow in the town.

"Therefore I have pushed for this to longer happen on Lumley Road and that working with ELDC, we consider asking them to look at the pedestrianised area of Tower Esplanade or, if that’s not suitable, then to consider Scarborough Avenue, as we have seen events take place here with little traffic disruption.”

A spokesperson for RR Events commented they would be be happy to consider a new location: “It has come to light the road closure on Lumley Road caused a few problems which has led us to the situation we are in now of having to find a new location for future events in Skegness.

"Regarding complaints from traders, the feedback we received from local businesses was that they were happy with the extra footfall and that they enjoy the atmosphere and vibe the Continental Market brings to Skegness.

"However, we have been informed we have upset a few locals and, therefore, this is the last thing we want and are happy to make the changes.

“We are in negotiations with Skegness Council to move our Continental market to another location.

"We will be looking at a few possible sites over the next couple of months and fingers crossed the new location will be more beneficial for all parties.”