WHAT'S ON: World's greatest living explorer comes to Skegness

Sir Ranulph Fiennes is bringing his live tour which began in London in July to the seaside resort next month – offering a personal journey through is extraordinary life.The tour – Sir Ranulph Fiennes: Living Dangerously – covers his early years to the present day, showcasing his pursuit of extreme adventure, risking life and limb in some of the most ambitious private expeditions ever undertaken.Amongst his many record-breaking achievements, writer and poet Sir Ranulph was the first to reach both Poles, the first to cross the Antarctic and Arctic Ocean, and the first to circumnavigate the world along its polar axis.Both light-hearted and strikingly poignant, Living Dangerously spans Sir Ranulph’s childhood and school misdemeanours, his army life and early expeditions, right through the Transglobe Expedition to his current Global Reach Challenge - his goal to become the first person in the world to cross both polar ice caps and climb the highest mountain on each of the seven continents.Sir Ranulph Fiennes’ many endeavours have pushed his endurance levels to the very limits, inspiring generations and making him a pioneer of exploration with an unparalleled story to tell.He said: ““I’ve been privileged to see so many parts of our planet, and I’m looking forward to being able to get back on the road and share stories I’ve amassed in that time with audiences around the UK.”Sir Ranulph Fiennes: Living Dangerously comes to the Embassy Theatre, on Thursday, September 29. Tickets are available online and from the Box Office. The show starts at 7.30pm