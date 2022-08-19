WHAT'S ON: World's greatest living explorer comes to Skegness
The ‘world’s greatest living explorer’ is adding Skegness to his conquests.
Sir Ranulph Fiennes is bringing his live tour which began in London in July to the seaside resort next month – offering a personal journey through is extraordinary life.The tour – Sir Ranulph Fiennes: Living Dangerously – covers his early years to the present day, showcasing his pursuit of extreme adventure, risking life and limb in some of the most ambitious private expeditions ever undertaken.Amongst his many record-breaking achievements, writer and poet Sir Ranulph was the first to reach both Poles, the first to cross the Antarctic and Arctic Ocean, and the first to circumnavigate the world along its polar axis.Both light-hearted and strikingly poignant, Living Dangerously spans Sir Ranulph’s childhood and school misdemeanours, his army life and early expeditions, right through the Transglobe Expedition to his current Global Reach Challenge - his goal to become the first person in the world to cross both polar ice caps and climb the highest mountain on each of the seven continents.Sir Ranulph Fiennes’ many endeavours have pushed his endurance levels to the very limits, inspiring generations and making him a pioneer of exploration with an unparalleled story to tell.He said: ““I’ve been privileged to see so many parts of our planet, and I’m looking forward to being able to get back on the road and share stories I’ve amassed in that time with audiences around the UK.”Sir Ranulph Fiennes: Living Dangerously comes to the Embassy Theatre, on Thursday, September 29. Tickets are available online and from the Box Office. The show starts at 7.30pm
Other dates for your diary:
August 24 - Furlongs Festival, Sutton on Sea. The annual village fete takes place will take place on King George V Playing Field off Furlongs Road
Most Popular
August 27-28 - Chapel St Leonards Summer Fair and Music Festival.
August 28 - Northcotes Heavy Horse Centre Medieval Tournament, 11am - 3pm
September 1-4: Skegness Continental Market.
September 3 – Wainfleet Bike Night.
September 10-13 – Mablethorpe Music Mix Up Weekend.
September 17 – Mablethorpe Carnival.
September 24 – Skegness Goldwing Light Festival.