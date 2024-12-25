‘Whether it’s the bonkers pylon plans,or the misery of flooding or immigration, I’ve been tackling these issues’

MP for Boston and Skegness Richard Tice laying a wreath in Skegness.

As we hurtle towards 2025, it’s the perfect moment to put the kettle on, pause, and reflect on the past six months, writes MP for Boston and Skegness Richard Tice in his Christmas/New Year message.

First off, a massive thank you for putting your trust in me back in July. Since then, I’ve been sprinting around like a toddler on sugar, working hard to be your national voice for Boston and Skegness — both locally and in Westminster.

From the hustle and bustle of brilliant Boston to sunny Skegness, I’ve been crisscrossing our stunning (and incredibly big) constituency, visiting the towns, villages, and everything in between.

One thing is abundantly clear – we have a great, kind-hearted and no-nonsense community in Boston and Skegness who want to thrive, but the last Government and the current Government have held the constituency back.

Our constituency has the history, we have the willpower, we have the British and Lincolnshire pride, but successive governments have not put the right tools in place to allow us to thrive. We are in managed decline across the country and only Reform UK has the plan to turn this around.

Every type of business faces its own unique challenges, and I thoroughly enjoy learning about these issues and exploring how we can help. I firmly believe in cutting red tape, reducing taxes, and eliminating unnecessary bureaucracy to ensure small businesses can thrive. Over the past six months, I have visited GPs, hospitals, schools, theatres, restaurants, pubs, charities, farms, manufacturers, and housing developers – it has been a privilege to gain insight into all these sectors. When I have been asked to intervene on your behalf to deal with an issue, we have had success so far and long may it continue.

I’m currently ranked in the top 10 MPs for spoken contributions in Parliament. That’s right — every time I’ve stood up to speak, it’s been to make sure this Labour government hears your concerns, loud and clear. Whether it’s the bonkers pylon plans, the unfair axing of the Winter Fuel Allowance, the relentless squeeze on our farmers, the misery of flooding, immigration being out of control, or the state of the economy — I’ve been tackling these issues head-on. And I haven’t just plucked these concerns out of thin air; they’ve come from all the conversations I’ve had with you in person, over email, or on the phone since July.

Need to get in touch? It’s easy — just give us a call on 01754 243243 (Monday to Friday 11am-3pm) or fire off an email to [email protected]. I hold regular surgeries and visits, so there’s plenty of opportunity for a good chat.

If you want to keep tabs on what I’ve been up to, whether it’s my speeches, media appearances, or updates from the frontline. Pop over to my website at Richardtice.com. It’s all there, neatly archived for you to learn everything I have been up to.

Remembrance Sunday – Skegness

It was a real honour to be invited to take part in the parade in Skegness for this year’s Remembrance Sunday. The Skegness clock tower, adorned with over 37,000 poppies sent in from around the world, was truly a sight to behold. I remember briefly visiting the team one Saturday about a month before Remembrance Sunday and witnessing first-hand the incredible effort the community had put into this. The level of preparation and the task of setting up the display on the Clock Tower was no small feat. Huge congratulations to the Skegness Royal British Legion for organising what was the most impressive Remembrance Sunday I have ever seen.

Fantasy Island – Ingoldmells/Skegness

Towards the end of the summer, I visited Fantasy Island to see how business was going. I didn’t go alone for this visit; I was joined by a special guest, my fellow Reform UK MP for Ashfield, Lee Anderson. It was a fantastic visit, and I even managed to have a quick Skegness vs Ashfield competition on the dodgems against Lee!

A big thank you to the team at Fantasy Island for donating the first-place prize for our Christmas Card competition. The work you do for the area is phenomenal, and I look forward to visiting again when you re-open for the 2025 season.

Boston Sausage

The famous Lincolnshire sausage! The team at Mountain’s Boston Sausage were fantastic as they gave me a tour of their facilities. I also had the honour of opening their new venture at Dobbies Garden Centre – do pop in for a visit if you get the chance! A huge thank you to Daniel, Scott, and Donna for their warm welcome and hospitality.

Farmers

Since Labour announced their plans to destroy our farmers, there have been two protests in London. I attended both, standing shoulder to shoulder with our farmers. On one occasion, I hosted a group of 20-30 farmers from the constituency for a pint and a bite to eat in London. It was an opportunity to hear their concerns and reassure them of my full support.

I have visited countless farms in the constituency, including small family-run farms. Farming is not an easy profession, and I applaud everything our farmers do. Food security is vital to the UK, and achieving self-sufficiency across all areas of critical infrastructure must be the number one priority. We live in an increasingly unstable world, and it would be irresponsible to put our food security at risk.

Conclusion

I want to wish every single one of you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you and your loved ones. Our office hosted a Christmas Card competition this year and I would like to announce our winner Betty in Year 6 from Butterwick Primary School. Her wonderful design incorporates many parts of our constituency, and it was the perfect fit for this year’s Christmas card. Well done Betty!