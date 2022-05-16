Wolds Wildlife Park new cricket sponsors after raffle

Horncastle Cricket Club unveils Wolds Wildlife Park as new sponsors.

To decide their new tour kit sponsor for the 2022 season, Horncastle Cricket Club held a sponsorship raffle at the club.

An impressive 23 different local businesses took part in the raffle with the view to sponsoring the team, with half the money raised goin to mental health charity MIND and the other half towards paying for the kit, which works out at £400 to each cause.

Wolds Wildlife Park were the winners of the raffle, and the club visited the park on Wednesday to meet with owners Andrew Riddel and Tracey Walters

The Cricket Club Tour is scheduled to take place in Norwich, Norfolk over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend over June 3 to 5, where they will be playing against three different clubs across the weekend, including Sprowston Cricket Club and Terrington St Clement Cricket Club..

Club Chairman Rob Bee said: "We are absolutely delighted that Wolds Wildlife Park won our shirt sponsorship raffle and we can't wait to wear the shirts bearing their logo on tour.

"I'd like to thank not only Wolds but also the other businesses that bought tickets for the raffle, it has helped raise a tremendous amount of money for mind, such a wonderful cause.