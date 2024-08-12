Gillian Connelly

​A 37-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection of the death 44-year-old Gillian Connelly from Gainsborough.

Stephanie McLaggan, of North Warren Road, Gainsborough, has been remanded into custody until September 30, when she is due to enter her plea to the murder charge.

Steven Lowther, 45, and Jade Glover, 28, both of Wheeldon Street, Gainsborough, have also been charged with perverting the course of justice.

They have been released on conditional bail.

The police launched a murder investigation on July 28.

Officers attended Wheeldon Street following a call at 4.20am where they found a woman with serious injuries.

The woman was taken to hospital where she sadly died a short time later.

The woman was later named as as 44-year-old Gillian Connelly.

Her family are being supported by specially trained officers, and they ask for privacy at this time.

The police are appealing for witnesses to come forward to help with their investigation so that they can piece together what happened.

If you have any other information that will help, you can contact them in the following ways.

By calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 88 of July 28.

By emailing [email protected]. Don’t forget to include incident 88 of July 28 in the subject line.

Or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can report through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.