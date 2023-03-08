Young performer award for rising STAR

​A talented teenager has been named young performer of the year by the Sutton & Tennyson Amateur Repertory Society (STARS).

Taya White (right), was awarded the Young Performer of the Year by STARS Chair, Joanne Bowen

​Taya White, who recently celebrated her 18th bitrthday, joined STARS in 2021 and has taken on demanding and varying roles in all the society’s productions since - STARS Unlocked, Ladies' Day and Once Upon A Time.

She received her award from STARS chairman Joanne Bowen at its recent AGM.

Joanne said: “Taya shows great talent and enthusiasm.”

Taya is currently rehearsing the part of Constance, Nora Batty's niece, in the forthcoming production of Last of the Summer Wine.

This will be staged at Trusthorpe Village Hall, from April 12 to 15. Tennyson Amateur Players came into being in the 1980s based at the now demolished Tennyson High School in Mablethorpe, while Sutton Theatre Company dates back to 1947.

Both companies enjoyed a long history of performing plays, variety shows and other entertainment at venues along the Lincolnshire coast.

Their many highlights include Fawlty Towers, Mrs Brown’s Boys, Calendar Girls, ‘Allo ‘Allo, STARS Unlocked, Ladies’ Day, plus variety shows, pantos and murder mystery evenings. With several members performing for both societies, in late 2019 a decision was made to amalgamate and pool the wide range of talents and resources to form the Sutton and Tennyson Amateur Repertory Society – STARS.