Christmas has arrived in East Lindsey with the first of a number of markets and lights switch-ons this weekend.

The popular Alford Craft Market returns to the Corn Exchange on November 19 and 20 and November 26 nd 27.

Established in 1974, it continues to be run entirely by volunteers and features high quality, handmade items from Lincolnshire craftsmen and women.

There will be different stalls each weekend offering Christmas tree mas ideas or something for yourself.

Tea, coffee and cakes will also be served in the Corn Exchange Cafe in the rear room each day.

Admission is free and there is free parking in all Alford Car Parks. On street parking time limits still apply.

Skegness Christmas Lights switch-on returns to the town centre on Saturday, November 26, with a celebrity line-up.

Holly Jolly Christmas – incorporating a two-day Christmas market – is a joint effort by a new Skegness Switch-on Committee, including Skegness Carnival Committee, the Hildreds Centre and Skegness Town Council, with additional sponsorship by Taj Bola of the Hive.

Topping the bill to switch on the lights is Emmerdale star and the winner of last year’s ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’ Danny Miller.

The switch-on at 4pm will take place near the entrance of Hildreds Shopping Centre, next to the Christmas tree provided by Skegness Town Council. The fireworks will be from the top of The Hive on Grand Parade. It will be followed by a fireworks display at 5pm from the Hive.

The Christmas market kicks off in the morning at 10am with entertainment from Stage Door Productions, Christmas Elves, Stilt Walkers and a visit from Santa in his Sleigh.

Here is a list of markets:

Skegness Christmas Market (run by Skegness Carnival Committee)

Saturday 26 November and Sunday 27 November 2022

Visit Skegness Carnival Committee at skegnesscarnival.com

Sunday, November 27

Louth BIG Christmas Market (run by Louth Independent Traders)

Visit louthindependenttraders.org.uk

Saturday, December 3

Mablethorpe Christmas Artisan Craft Market (run by Mablethorpe Town Council/Coastal Community Challenge)

Link to https://www.facebook.com/biglocalccc/photos/a.923509004360203/4625488457495554/?type=3

Wainfleet All Saints Christmas Market (run by Wainfleet All Saints Town Council)

Visit wainfleet-all-saints.parish.lincolnshire.gov.uk

Wragby Christmas Market (run by Wragby Market Committee)

Wragby Christmas Market 03.12.22 (PDF) [130KB] (opens new window)(opens new tab)