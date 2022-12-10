The touring panto performers who are based at the theatre, led by Gary Starr, decided to bring their production back to Skegness this year.

Following the sell-out success of Calendar Girls by the Skegness Playgoers, they are hoping to repeat the success – and we are told tickets are selling fast.A spokesman described the panto as: “The most magical of Pantomimes packed full of fun, laughter, song and dance, with a large cast, stunning scenery, costumes”Adults have not been forgotten as there is also a production of ‘Whatever happened to Dick’ on Monday, December 19, Wednesday December 21, and Friday, Deecember 23.