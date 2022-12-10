Register
Your guide to pantomimes in Lincolnshire

A self-funded theatre in Skegness which since Covid has undergone a major overall is invites families to explore the facilities in the magical world of panto this Christmas.

By christina redford
4 minutes ago
A display in the |Hildreds Centre promoting this year's panto at the Neverland Theatre in Skegness. - Aladdin.
Neverland Theatre in Prince George Street presents Aladdin from Friday, December 17 to 24 – sponsored by the Hildreds Centre.

The touring panto performers who are based at the theatre, led by Gary Starr, decided to bring their production back to Skegness this year.

Following the sell-out success of Calendar Girls by the Skegness Playgoers, they are hoping to repeat the success – and we are told tickets are selling fast.A spokesman described the panto as: “The most magical of Pantomimes packed full of fun, laughter, song and dance, with a large cast, stunning scenery, costumes”Adults have not been forgotten as there is also a production of ‘Whatever happened to Dick’ on Monday, December 19, Wednesday December 21, and Friday, Deecember 23.

Here is a roundup of other pantomimes in the county:

December 15 – 28 (excluding 25th

Beauty & The Beast

Skegness, Embassy Theatre, Grand Parade

December 14 – 31

Jack and the Beanstalk

Blackfriars Arts Centre, Spain Lane, Boston

Boston

December 14-31

Jack and the Beanstalk

December 14

Evening Pantomime - CINDERELLA

Tattershall Lakes Country Park, 57 Sleaford Rd, Tattershall, 6pm

December 16 – 30

The Wizard of Oz

Trinity Arts Centre, Trinity St, Gainsborough, 7pm

January 26 – February 4

Dick Whittington

The Lion Theatre, Red Lion Hotel, 1 Bull Ring, Horncastle

January 27

The Adult Panto- Cinderella & Her Naughty Buttons

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, Clasketgate, Lincoln, 7.30pm

January 27 and various dates

The Wizard of Oz - The Pantomime directed by James Hewson

Broadbent Theatre, Snarford Road, Wickenby, 3pm

Friday 27th January 7.30pm, Saturday 28th January, 3.00pm and 7.30pm, Sunday 29th January 3.00pmFriday 3rd February 7.30pm, Saturday 4th February, 3.00pm and 7.30pm, Sunday 5th February 3.00pmFriday 10th February 7.30pm, Saturday 11th February, 3.00pm and 7.30pm.

February 15-18

Aladdin - Pantomime for Adults

Guildhall Arts Centre, St Peter's Hill, Grantham, 7.30pm

March 18

Mother Goose - Cracks one off!

Blackfriars Arts Centre, Spain Ln, Boston, 6pm

Lincolnshire