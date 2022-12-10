Neverland Theatre in Prince George Street presents Aladdin from Friday, December 17 to 24 – sponsored by the Hildreds Centre.
The touring panto performers who are based at the theatre, led by Gary Starr, decided to bring their production back to Skegness this year.
Following the sell-out success of Calendar Girls by the Skegness Playgoers, they are hoping to repeat the success – and we are told tickets are selling fast.A spokesman described the panto as: “The most magical of Pantomimes packed full of fun, laughter, song and dance, with a large cast, stunning scenery, costumes”Adults have not been forgotten as there is also a production of ‘Whatever happened to Dick’ on Monday, December 19, Wednesday December 21, and Friday, Deecember 23.
Here is a roundup of other pantomimes in the county:
December 15 – 28 (excluding 25th
Beauty & The Beast
Skegness, Embassy Theatre, Grand Parade
December 14 – 31
Jack and the Beanstalk
Blackfriars Arts Centre, Spain Lane, Boston
Boston
December 14-31
Jack and the Beanstalk
December 14
Evening Pantomime - CINDERELLA
Tattershall Lakes Country Park, 57 Sleaford Rd, Tattershall, 6pm
December 16 – 30
The Wizard of Oz
Trinity Arts Centre, Trinity St, Gainsborough, 7pm
January 26 – February 4
Dick Whittington
The Lion Theatre, Red Lion Hotel, 1 Bull Ring, Horncastle
January 27
The Adult Panto- Cinderella & Her Naughty Buttons
New Theatre Royal Lincoln, Clasketgate, Lincoln, 7.30pm
January 27 and various dates
The Wizard of Oz - The Pantomime directed by James Hewson
Broadbent Theatre, Snarford Road, Wickenby, 3pm
Friday 27th January 7.30pm, Saturday 28th January, 3.00pm and 7.30pm, Sunday 29th January 3.00pmFriday 3rd February 7.30pm, Saturday 4th February, 3.00pm and 7.30pm, Sunday 5th February 3.00pmFriday 10th February 7.30pm, Saturday 11th February, 3.00pm and 7.30pm.
February 15-18
Aladdin - Pantomime for Adults
Guildhall Arts Centre, St Peter's Hill, Grantham, 7.30pm
March 18
Mother Goose - Cracks one off!
Blackfriars Arts Centre, Spain Ln, Boston, 6pm