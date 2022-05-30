Council to employ new climate change manager

Solar panels already installed at NKDC's offices, with 230 more to be added before the winter. Photo: NKDC/Chris Vaughan

Having declared a climate emergency, the authority has committed to reduce its carbon emissions to net zero by 2030 while saving money on energy costs in the process.

An NKDC spokesman explained they need a dedicated, skilled and driven team: “The council has held a Sustainability Manager post since 2009, shortly after signing the Nottingham Declaration, and over that time has spearheaded a range of climate change initiatives and worked closely with partners and the community in addressing emissions and promoting enhanced sustainability and climate-conscious measures.

“With the previous postholder having recently left, this recruitment process seeks to support the organisation in fulfilling its commitments in this area, to lead the authority and the district through escalated climate action.”

Closing date for applications is June 12 and the salary advertised is a considerable £41,591 to £43,570.

The council spokesman added: “This vital role will address not only action on climate change for the council and the district, but also issues such as fuel poverty and energy use.”

They said that by reviewing the scope of the role and re-titling it as Climate Change Manager they signalled its strategic importance to achieve these goals.

“Job titles and salaries are also benchmarked to ensure they are at an appropriate level and positioned to appeal to the best candidates in a competitive jobs market, reflecting the duties and responsibilities placed upon the role,” said the spokesman.

The council has seen its energy bills double as the cost of gas and electricity spirals, expecting to pay just under £100,000 over the course of the year – more than twice its bill of £44,000 in 2019.

A spokesperson for North Kesteven District Council said: “This would represent an increase of more than 125 per cent for the council.”It plans to install 230 solar panels on its Kesteven Street office in Sleaford at an estimated cost of £150,000, hoping the investment will cut annual energy bills by up to a quarter, and prevent 20 tons of CO2 being released.

The council has also secured Government funding to help residents improve the warmth and efficiency of their homes.

The Home Energy Upgrade Scheme is offering a range of fully funded energy efficiency home improvements to eligible homeowners.

Grants available could be up to £25,000, however most upgrades would only cost up to £10,000.

Both homeowners and private renting tenants are able to apply, however landlords must contribute one third of the total costs.

Improvements may include insulation, solar panels, air source heat pumps and high heat retention electric storage heaters.