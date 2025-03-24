Council's nuclear waste site U-turn branded 'politically motivated'

Cllr Travis Hesketh and Cllr Martin Hill. Photos: James Turner

Lincolnshire County Council’s decision to end talks about a nuclear waste site in the county has been described as “politically motivated”.

An open letter from independent East Lindsey district councillor Travis Hesketh criticised leader Martin Hill (Conservative) over his stance on the controversial Geological Disposal Facility (GDF) being considered for land between Gayton le Marsh and Great Carlton, near Louth.

In February, East Lindsey District Council pledged to leave a ‘community partnership’ on the plans, arguing that the new location was open countryside and vastly different from the former gas terminal site in Theddlethorpe, which was previously under consideration. The council’s executive will discuss the proposal to withdraw from the process at a meeting on April 23.

Campaigners urged the county council to follow suit, but Coun Hill said he wanted to hold a vote of public opinion before 2027 on whether the council should stay engaged.

However, following public uproar, he announced on Tuesday (March 18) his intention to withdraw from the partnership. The proposal is due to go before the council’s Executive, but no date has been set for the meeting due to elections on May 1.

He stated that “big questions still remain to be answered about the scale of the development and how this waste would get there” and promised to withdraw “unless NWS could provide significant further details about their plans that would reassure the local community”.

Coun Hesketh criticised the Conservative leader’s stance, arguing that the announcement was “politically motivated” rather than a genuine response to community concerns.

He wrote: “Dear Coun Hill, I am writing to express deep concern over Lincolnshire County Council’s (LCC) unclear stance on the nuclear waste Geological Disposal Facility (GDF) project.

“As Conservative council leader, you stated that ‘unless NWS can provide significant further details about their plans that would reassure the local community and comprehensively explain the benefits and costs, it is my intention to withdraw from the process altogether.’

“This vague statement does not confirm a withdrawal; instead, it leaves the door open for continued discussions with Nuclear Waste Services (NWS). It lacks a timeline, a definitive commitment, or any formal steps toward exiting the project.

“With local elections approaching on May 1, many suspect this announcement is politically motivated rather than a genuine response to community concerns. As campaigners have pointed out, the only way to ensure Lincolnshire withdraws from the GDF process is through the ballot box.

“We need real clarity and a firm guarantee. Residents deserve to know whether the council will truly reject this project or if further negotiations will continue behind closed doors.

“I urge you to provide a clear and official commitment from LCC to withdraw from the NWS Community Partnership. Our community’s future is at stake, and we will hold our elected representatives accountable.”

In response, Coun Hill wrote: “Dear Coun Hesketh, as the statement clearly states, it is our intention to withdraw from the GDF process, which will need to be confirmed at a formal meeting following due process, including scrutiny—a similar process being followed by ELDC.

“Without wishing to publicly pre-judge a decision or fall foul of the government’s siting policy on withdrawal, I am not expecting our position to change, and therefore the GDF will not be coming to Lincolnshire.”

Simon Hughes, NWS siting and communities director, responded to LCC’s announcement, saying: “We understand Lincolnshire County Council’s (LCC) current position. LCC has advocated for residents to have the opportunity to access the information they need to make an informed decision about hosting a GDF. Their participation is playing a key role in facilitating conversations with local people about the process, its implications, and potential benefits.

“NWS has held many public events, produced dedicated websites and newsletters, and met regularly with local people and stakeholders. To date, we have granted over £2 million to support local community projects for engaging in the process. Longer term, a GDF has the potential to provide the host community with significant opportunities for a local workforce, skills, and education, as well as many other benefits such as improvements to local transport and infrastructure.

“The UK Government’s GDF siting process in England and Wales is consent-based and requires NWS to identify both a suitable site and a willing host community. This means if the community does not ultimately express support for a GDF, it won’t be built there.”

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) spokesperson stated: “New nuclear power will play an important role in helping the UK achieve energy security and net zero, while securing thousands of good, skilled jobs and supporting our energy independence beyond 2030.

“Constructing the UK’s first geological disposal facility will provide an internationally recognised safe and permanent disposal of the most hazardous radioactive waste.

“Progress continues to be made for communities which expressed interest in hosting this multi-billion-pound facility, which would bring thousands of skilled jobs and economic growth to the local area.”