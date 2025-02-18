Extensions agreed to two Lincolnshire quarries

Kettleby Quarry in West Lindsey. Photo: Google Streetview

Extensions to two new Lincolnshire quarries have been given approval.

Ropsley Quarry, in South Kesteven, and Kettleby Quarry, in West Lindsey, have both been granted extensions which will see work continue for years to come.

Kettleby Quarry on Brigg Road, near Caistor, will excavate 2.4 million tonnes of sand and gravel, with the project expected to last around 14 years.

The application for Long Hollow in Ropsley, near Grantham, will excavate 1.9million tonnes of limestone over the next six to seven years.

Ropesly Quarry, Ropsley, South Kesteven. Credit: Google

Both applicants told Lincolnshire County Council’s planning committee that the quarries were nearly exhausted, and extensions would safeguard jobs for the future.

Breedon Trading Limited, who is behind the Kettleby extension, faced questions about the loss of nearby woodland.

Councillor Marianne Overton (Ind), who voted against the application, said she was “uneasy” about 16 hectares being felled “without adequate replacement”.

Neil Kelly, speaking for the applicant, said the area would be restored to a nature conservation area once completed.

Applicant Johnston Quarry Group has promised to work with the local community after hearing concerns from councillors about the Ropsley project.

The authority’s leader councillor Martin Hill (Con), who represents the area, said he was worried about HGVs using unsuitable routes. “I’m glad to see some pragmatic changes have been made,” he told the meeting.

“But the state of the road to the north is pretty grim, and it’s costing the council a lot to maintain a road not suitable for HGVs.”

General Manager Mark Sutherland said the company had entered into a voluntary legal agreement to send all HGVs by the best routes.

If hauliers refused to follow these instructions, they wouldn’t be used again.

“We have a strong reputation for professional management. By extending current quarries rather than new, we can build on their responsible infrastructure and minimise disruption to communities,” he said.

The distance to a nearby farm had also been extended from 50 to 100 metres after hearing concerns.