Fixed penalty notice charges set to rise from next week

East Lindsey District Council have supported a £600 rise in the fixed penalty charge for people fly-tipping in the District of East Lindsey - this is more than double the previous £400 charge, now totalling £1,000.

The decision will come into effect from Monday 13th May 2024. The new Environmental Offences (Fixed Penalties) (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2023 which came into force on 31st July 2023, have increased the upper fixed penalty limit for the specified offences. The Regulations were introduced as part of the Governments Anti-Social Behaviour Action Plan launched earlier this year, supporting Councils in tackling environmental crime offences.

Along with the fly-tipping increase measures, , littering offences (including dropping cigarette ends, spitting and urination) will be increased to £250, offences for household waste duty of care will be increased to £600 and graffiti and fly-posting offences will be increased to £300 - all have early payment reductions if paid within 10 days.

Household Waste Duty of Care means If you intend to use a private waste carrier, please follow #SCRAPflytipping code:

· Suspect all waste carriers. Don't let them take your rubbish until they provide proof of registration. A good idea is to also note their vehicle's registration plate.

· Check that a waste carrier is registered on the Environment Agency's website.

· Refuse any unexpected offers to have your rubbish taken away.

· Ask how your rubbish will be disposed of and ask for evidence of this.

· Paperwork must be obtained: a proper invoice, waste transfer note or receipt, including a description of the waste being removed and the waste carrier’s contact details.

Cllr Martin Foster, Portfolio Holder for Operational Services at East Lindsey District Council, said: “I fully support the decision to increase fixed penalty charges for fly-tipping and other environmental offences in East Lindsey District.

“This significant rise in penalties reflects our commitment to tackling these issues head-on and sending a clear message that such behaviour will not be tolerated in our community. By increasing penalties and providing early payment reductions, we aim to deter offenders while also encouraging responsible waste management practices among residents and businesses.

“Remember, we all have a role to play in keeping our environment clean and safe. Together, let's combat fly-tipping and protect the beauty of East Lindsey for future generations.

"This decision also supports the Council's commitment set out in the 5-year sub-regional strategy where one priority is ‘Environment’ working with partners to increase biodiversity, discourage fly-tipping and environmental crime; maintain and seek to improve street cleanliness; work with communities to develop green spaces; protect and enhance built heritage and environment."

Any fixed penalty notices not paid within the timeframe given by the issuer will be passed on for court action. This could also lead to a criminal conviction on their records.