Andrew with Ben Green. EMN-211122-111641001

Home From Home Care has gifted £500 towards the vital refurbishment of a community park in Bardney after residents were dismayed to find the park inaccessible.

Andrew, who is supported to live independently in the community, wrote to the local council and contacted Home from Home Care who own The Laurels, where he lives.

The team soon discovered that the closure was due to the area being run-down and unfit for purpose, and HFHC Healthcare and The Laurels supported Andrew to provide a donation for the park refurbishment.

Ben Green, vice chairman of Bardney Village Hall and Play Park Committee, explained: “This is the first sum of money that we have received for the cause and it will go towards our goal of revitalising the park with key improvements, such as a zip line and other fun additions for the area.

“This has given us a massive boost. We’ve now got a dedicated team in the village that are solely focused on the park and getting it replaced. The timescale depends on funding coming in and we’re looking at including everybody in the park. I think that the impact on the kids and the village is massive.”