North Kesteven council tax bills expected to rise

NKDC offices, Sleaford.

Council tax hills will likely rise by just under £5 for the typical North Kesteven house from April.

The council is set to propose a 2.61 per cent rise – noticeably lower than the full amount it could increase by.

The authority says it remains under financial pressure, but will keep council tax rates at the third lowest in Lincolnshire.

Local authorities are allowed to raise tax each year by either three per cent or the equivalent of £5 for a Band D household – whichever is higher.

This means the council could have opted for a maximum rise of £5.68, as many authorities are doing around the country to balance their budgets.

Instead, it will be closer to £4.95 for B and D (although the figure will vary for higher and lower value bands.)

The full cost charged by North Kesteven District Council in 2025/26 is expected to be £129 and £151 for Band A and B (the two lowest value categories) respectively.

Homes in Band C would pay £172, and Band D £194.

This rate would be the lowest in the county except for South Kesteven and East Lindsey.

The proposal will go before North Kesteven’s Executive committee on Thursday, February 6, and will then be ratified by the full council.

A report for the meeting says: “The continuing impacts of global conflicts, inflation, financial volatility and ‘cost of living challenges’ have created a financial environment that makes it difficult to plan into the future with any certainty.

It adds: “The Council will continue to face difficult times over the next three years.

“However, the Council has balanced the budget for the next three years to 2027/28 through the proactive budget management.”

Lincolnshire County Council and Lincolnshire Police are also due to agree their own council tax increases in the coming weeks.