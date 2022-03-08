Official opening of Sleaford Cemetery Arboretum

Sleaford's new cemetery arboretum guide. EMN-220803-113958001

Everyone is welcome to go along to the cemetery on Eastgate and attend the opening.

The cemetery gained international recognition and accreditation as an arboeturm in 2022 from ArbNet.

The new Cemetery Arboretum Guides are now available from the Town Hall, library and museum. They give a little of the history of the cemetery and a map pointing out 37 specimens of different trees planted within the boundaries.

The guide leads visitors around a trail showing off the tradition of planting specimen trees at the cemetery, from the first black pines in 1856 to the present day plantings with the Mayor’s Tree Fund. There will be guided tours too each year.

The guide has been put together by Coun Anthony Brand and his wife Harriott Brand as well as Evgeniya Righini-Brand and Deputy Clerk Nicola Marshall.