The existing building has been described as "in poor condition and detrimental to the character of the area" | Photo: ELDC

Plans have been proposed to redevelop the former Mablethorpe Hall care home into a residential apartment complex featuring 28 new flats

A planning application has been submitted to East Lindsey District Council to replace the former care home on Alford Road, which is slated for demolition, with a new residential apartment block.

The existing building has been described as “in poor condition and detrimental to the character of the area and the approach into the town.”

The new development will feature a total of 16 one-bedroom flats and 12 two-bedroom apartments, according to the plans.

Visualisations of the proposed development | Image: ELDC

Of these, 11 will be situated on the ground floor, 11 on the first floor, and six on the second floor.

Each apartment, including those on the ground floor on the northern and western sides, will feature a balcony designed to protect the amenity of future residents as well as those living nearby.

The site has a “significant planning history” in recent years. Previous permissions include a large extension for a 34-bedroom care home and, via appeal, the demolition of the existing building to make way for a new structure with 30 apartments for individuals over 55, along with a manager’s apartment.

“This latest proposal is to erect a building comprising of 28 residential apartments, with the former Mablethorpe Care Home being demolished,” wrote the developers in their Planning Statement.

Visualisations of the proposed development | Image: ELDC

“There will be 11 apartments on the ground floor, 11 on the first floor and six on the second floor.”

They added: “The contemporary building will be built predominantly in brick but with the top floor, which is smaller and set back from the floors below, being finished in Zinc cladding.

“Each apartment will have a balcony which has been designed and positioned to protect the amenity of the future residents and those already living nearby.”