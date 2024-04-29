THEN AND NOW: Final stage of restoration work complete at Boston's damaged Central Park (VIDEO)

It is now six months since Storm Babet and a visiting fun fair combined to take a heavy toll on the surface of the park.

It led to an apology from Boston Borough Council leader Coun Anne Dorrian and a pledge from the operators of the fair to put the situation right.

Last week, work was again taking place on site. This had been delayed by poor weather conditions in March.

Following the completion of that work, members of the public are being asked to keep off the surface of the park to help the grass return.

Coun Dale Broughton, portfolio holder for parks and open spaces at the council, said: “The damaged grass area in Central Park has been levelled, seeded, and the final stage of restoration is complete.

“We kindly request all visitors to the park refrain from accessing the grass area to facilitate germination and regrowth.

“Our thanks to Mr Evans (World of Fun owner Albert Evans) for his ongoing support, funding the repair since the October Fair, in restoring our park to its former glory.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back into the park in the summer months."

1 . THEN AND NOW ... Boston's Central Park as it was six months ago, on the left, and as it is today, on the right. Photo: David Seymour

2 . THEN ... Boston's Central Park after the fun fair departed following Storm Babet in October. Photo: David Seymour

3 . NOW ... Looking out across Boston's Central Park following restoration work. Photo: David Seymour

4 . NOW ... One of the signs now at Boston's Central Park, asking people to keep off the grass. Photo: David Seymour