Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
KSI Instagram post promoting JD Sports banned
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
Government extends £2 bus fare cap

​Town meeting for Rasen residents

​Have your say on town council matters at the Market Rasen Town Residents Annual Meeting, which takes place in the Festival Hall this evening (Wednesday, May 17).

By Dianne Tuckett
Published 17th May 2023, 08:16 BST
Market Rasen Town CouncilMarket Rasen Town Council
Market Rasen Town Council

​The meeting will get underway at 6pm and there will be 30 minutes for residents to raise any ideas or matters relating to the Parish of Market Rasen.

The Annual Town Council Meeting will follow at 7pm, when the mayor and deputy mayor for the coming year will be elected.

Following the recent local election, there are five councillor vacancies to be filled by co-option.

Most Popular

Application forms and details of eligibility are available from the town council offices.

Applications will be considered by the council at its meeting on Wednesday, June 14, so the deadline for submissions is Friday, June 2.

For more details, the clerk can be contacted by email: [email protected] or call 01673 842479.