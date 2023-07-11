The administration fears it could lead to increased bureaucracy and higher council tax bills.
Other district councils remain concerned about the details of the offer, although Lincolnshire Council is still confident it can deliver.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Coun Trevor Young, district council leader and Liberal Democrat member for Gainsborough South West, said: “As the proposed devolution deal stands at the moment, the Liberal Democrat West Lindsey Administration Group will not be supporting it.
“We don’t think council taxpayers across greater Lincolnshire would support the idea of an elected mayor.
“It would add another tier of local government and another layer of unnecessary bureaucracy.”
He also expressed concerns about the timing of the devolution deal, stating: “In the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, the timing is not right for devolution.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The council leader also raised questions about the representation and governance arrangements of the seven districts involved in the proposed deal.
Meanwhile, Lincoln Council has also voiced concerns about the governance arrangements of the deal.
Coun Ric Metcalfe, council leader, said: “We welcome the potential benefits of a devolution deal, however it is essential the governance arrangements of the deal are robust.
“Currently, these arrangements are unclear and this is a cause for concern.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Despite these concerns, Coun Martin Hill, county council leader, remains optimistic about the devolution deal.
He said: “The government has made clear that devolution is the method by which areas like ours will get more funding, and control of that funding.
“To get the most from any deal both now and in the future, we are required to have an elected official to oversee this, chosen by our residents.”
The Greater Lincolnshire Devolution deal has been a topic of discussion for some time now.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The leaders of Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire, and North East Lincolnshire councils have been advocating for the deal, believing it to be a method for attracting additional investment and empowering local areas.
However, the deal has faced opposition. Concerns about a potential local government reorganisation and the dissolution of district councils persist.