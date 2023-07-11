Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

West Lindsey Council declines support of devolution deal

West Lindsey Council leaders have said they can not support the current Greater Lincolnshire devolution deal.
By Daniel Jaines
Published 11th Jul 2023, 08:34 BST

The administration fears it could lead to increased bureaucracy and higher council tax bills.

Other district councils remain concerned about the details of the offer, although Lincolnshire Council is still confident it can deliver.

Coun Trevor Young, district council leader and Liberal Democrat member for Gainsborough South West, said: “As the proposed devolution deal stands at the moment, the Liberal Democrat West Lindsey Administration Group will not be supporting it.

Most Popular
Coun Rob Waltham, Coun Philip Jackson and Coun Martin Hill. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting ServiceCoun Rob Waltham, Coun Philip Jackson and Coun Martin Hill. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service
Coun Rob Waltham, Coun Philip Jackson and Coun Martin Hill. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service

“We don’t think council taxpayers across greater Lincolnshire would support the idea of an elected mayor.

“It would add another tier of local government and another layer of unnecessary bureaucracy.”

He also expressed concerns about the timing of the devolution deal, stating: “In the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, the timing is not right for devolution.”

The council leader also raised questions about the representation and governance arrangements of the seven districts involved in the proposed deal.

Coun Trevor Young, West Lindsey Council leader. Picture: James Turner/Local Democracy Reporting ServiceCoun Trevor Young, West Lindsey Council leader. Picture: James Turner/Local Democracy Reporting Service
Coun Trevor Young, West Lindsey Council leader. Picture: James Turner/Local Democracy Reporting Service
Read More
Recycling reminder to residents after fire at Gainsborough recycling centre

Meanwhile, Lincoln Council has also voiced concerns about the governance arrangements of the deal.

Coun Ric Metcalfe, council leader, said: “We welcome the potential benefits of a devolution deal, however it is essential the governance arrangements of the deal are robust.

“Currently, these arrangements are unclear and this is a cause for concern.”

Despite these concerns, Coun Martin Hill, county council leader, remains optimistic about the devolution deal.

He said: “The government has made clear that devolution is the method by which areas like ours will get more funding, and control of that funding.

“To get the most from any deal both now and in the future, we are required to have an elected official to oversee this, chosen by our residents.”

The Greater Lincolnshire Devolution deal has been a topic of discussion for some time now.

The leaders of Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire, and North East Lincolnshire councils have been advocating for the deal, believing it to be a method for attracting additional investment and empowering local areas.

The deal proposes an additional layer of authority led by a directly-elected mayor.

However, the deal has faced opposition. Concerns about a potential local government reorganisation and the dissolution of district councils persist.

Related topics:Greater LincolnshireTrevor YoungMartin HillLiberal DemocratLincolnshire