East Lindsey District Council by-election called in Croft ward
The Notice of Election has been published today, Thursday, 19 September 2024, and nomination of candidates can be accepted until 4pm on Friday, 27 September 2024.
The candidates nominated will be published no later than 4pm on Monday, 30 September 2024.
If the vacancy is contested, the by-election will take place on Thursday, 24 October 2024.
Nomination packs are available from the Council or on our website here: www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/district
They must be returned by hand to the Returning Officer, East Lindsey District Council, The Hub, Mareham Road, Horncastle LN9 6PH between the hours of 10am-4pm on any working day up until Friday 27 September, 2024.
Candidates will need to make an appointment with the Returning Officer in order for their nomination to be handed in.
Any request for an appointment should be made via email to [email protected] or telephone 01507 601111.
