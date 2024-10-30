The 'We Care That You Care' campaign continues: Donation to the 'Parish of Bottesford, Ashby and Riddings'

The STIGA team are proud to announce that they have donated a number of products to the Parish of Bottesford, Ashby and Riddings through their We Care That You Care campaign.

The Parish of Bottesford, Ashby and Riddings gardening team currently have two groups using the equipment at St Peter's Orchard. Orchard Church meets monthly and is going through a process of wilding some parts of the orchard that was donated to the parish around 10 years ago.

Revd Kate Mitchell (AOP), Assistant Curate Bottesford, Ashby, and Riddings, said: "We have been using the strimmer and mower to manage the margins that were allowed to develop over the summer. The brush cutter attachment is great for cutting through the brash that had grown up. We have extensive hedging of privet, hawthorne and blackthorne and the hedge trimmers make light work of it."

Kate continued: "In addition we have a team from Community Payback come to help manage the ground weekly during the prolific growing season. Having our own tools locally means that the team can carry more welfare facilities in the van. It also means for larger jobs, that they have additional tools to ensure everyone is occupied.

"Because we were able to manage the land more successfully this year, it has meant that we have been able to open the orchard for community apple-picking events over the harvest season and we hope to encourage more voluntary engagement that will support the well-being of people in our local community. Many thanks for all the tools from all at the Parish of Bottesford, Ashby and Riddings."

Scunthorpe Lawnmowers who is a local STIGA dealer, kindly delivered the products to the Parish of Bottesford team. This dealership is a family-run business which was started over 50 years ago.

The company offers a large showroom of 250+ machines. It also stocks over 3000 spare parts to meet the needs of customers, and its large workshop annually repairs and services several thousand machines a year.

Wayne from Scunthorpe Lawnmowers, said: "We are very happy to be involved with local community projects such as this.”

The STIGA and Mountfield products donated were:

Combi 748S Lawn Mower, HT725 Hedge Trimmer and MM2605 5-in1 Multi-Tool.

Amanda Kincaid, UK STIGA Marketing Manager said: "We hope that these STIGA tools will help the team at the Parish of Bottesford, Ashby and Riddings continue to help the community in the outstanding way that they have done so far. We are proud to help with their superb projects such as those at St Peters Orchard."

The 'We Care, That You Care' campaign embodies the STIGA passion for nature and the pledge towards a more sustainable future. The goal? To support 90 community garden groups throughout the UK, honouring each year of the 90th anniversary, by empowering others with innovative, eco-friendly garden products

How to get involved

If you are responsible for any non-profit, community group or charity that looks after a green space and would like to receive products from STIGA's innovative, eco-friendly garden product range...for free, then simply register on the wecare.stigauk.com website.

The STIGA judging panel will assess your application along with your social engagement tokens. You will be notified if you are successful, stating the free products that will be donated to your community group.

