Lincolnshire parents urged to join in Walk to School Day

Parents are being encouraged to join in National Walk to School day in Lincolnshire. EMN-210510-110900001

Walking can help count towards a healthy heart and healthier lifestyle by increasing energy, reducing stress and improving sleeping patterns, according to Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group, which represents GPs across the county.

Dr David Baker, GP and locality lead for South West Lincolnshire said: “Getting active through walking is really great for your physical health and emotional wellbeing. It not only reduces your risk of developing a number of health problems, including coronary heart disease, cancer and reducing the risk of stroke, walking can also help you to relax, reduce stress and anxiety and improve your strength, flexibility and balance.”

Capable of being hugely beneficial for the heart, walking is one of the cheapest and simplest forms of exercise.

More specifically, walking can help to reduce blood pressure, tone muscles, strengthens your bones and can help to control your weight.

And so the CCG are urging parents to walk with their children to school

Just one hundred and fifty minutes of moderate intensity activity every week, such as a brisk walk, will not only have health benefits, it will also reduce stress and increase your general wellbeing.