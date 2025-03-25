Appeal following serious collision on the A15 at Folkingham

The A15 was closed between Folkingham and Osbournby after a driver collided with a tree. Photo: Lincs Police

Police accident investigators are appealing for witnesses after a driver was seriously injured when his car ran off the road near Folkingham and hit a tree.

According to Lincolnshire Police, the incident happened on Tuesday morning (March 25) on the A15 and involved a black Volkswagen Polo which left the road and collided with a tree.

The male driver was said to have suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital.

The A15 at Folkingham and Osbournby was closed to allow officers to deal with the incident.

If you saw the collision, or if you captured dash camera footage, you are urged to get in touch with the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) on 01522 212316 or email [email protected] quoting incident 24 of March 25.