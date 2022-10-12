Crash on A15 near Sleaford causes fuel leak
Emergency services were called to a collision on the A15 south of Sleaford yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) which left fuel leaking onto the road.
Fire and rescue crews from Bourne were sent to the scene of the crash at Aslackby shortly after 5.30pm.
A Lincolnshire fire service spokesman said: “Crews used specialist equipment to absorb the fuel leak from the road, and provided casualty care to one casualty.”
There is no information from police as yet on further vehicles or casualties involved