£137,000 upgrade of Boston crossing that will lead to lane closures set to begin

A six-week, £137,000 upgrade to a crossing along Boston’s John Adams Way begins next week.

By David Seymour
Friday, 20th May 2022, 11:40 pm
Updated Friday, 20th May 2022, 11:43 pm
The toucan crossing where six weeks of work is set to begin.
The toucan crossing where six weeks of work is set to begin.

The refurbishment at the toucan crossing near Spain Lane was due to begin on May 16 and be completed by June 24.

However, owing to a delay with others works, it is now due to run between May 24 and July 7.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

The upgrade is taking place as the current signalling equipment is reaching the end of its operational life, Lincolnshire County Council says. During the project, there will be lane closures and a temporary speed limit of 30mph to keep road users and site workers safe.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Inevitably, these works will cause some minor disruption whilst the changes are made. But in the end the crossing will be improved by the work that is being done.”

The work will consist of replacing all traffic signal equipment. The pedestrian element of the crossing will change from far-side to nearside indicators with on-crossing and kerbside detection. The tactile paving, duct chambers/lids will also be replaced where required.

The new signal equipment will be extra low voltage, which will reduce the carbon footprint of the crossing. It will also provide a safer working environment due to the lower voltage, the council says.

Lincolnshire County CouncilRichard Davies
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter