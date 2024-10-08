Renewed appeal by police into fatal A17 collision near Heckington
The collision took place at around 11am on Friday, August 23, at the B1394 junction joining the A17 near Heckington.
It involved a blue Ford Fiesta and a black Honda HRV.
A man sustained serious injuries and a woman in her 80s, who was a passenger in the Fiesta, died.
Detectives have been conducting enquiries to try and piece together what happened on that day and a Lincolnshire police spokesperson said they will continue to pursue all lines of enquiry available to them.
However, to assist in their search for answers they are urging anyone who may have information but has not spoken to the police yet to do so.
If you saw the vehicles before or after the collision, or have dashcam footage which could help the investigation, get in touch.
Any detail, no matter how big or small, could prove crucial and give new avenues to explore.
Investigators are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a lorry who is believed to have been in the area at the time.
If you think you can help, contact DC Richard Charles by emailing [email protected] quoting incident 181 of 23/08/2024 in the subject line.