Planned diversion as work to improve Bardney Road begins

Road closures and a diversion will be in place at Wragby, as work takes place to improve the B1202 Bardney Road.

The works will begin on Wednesday June 19 and have a planned end date of Tuesday July 2, subject to suitable weather. Hours of work on-site will be from 8pm to 6am and no weekend works are planned.

In conjunction with the Traffic Order for the road closure and diversion route, another Traffic Order will also be in place on Bardney Road (within the working area) for No Parking Restrictions during the dates and times given. Outside planned working hours, the road will be re-opened to through-traffic to minimise the disruption on the local roads network.

Assistant director for Highways, Karen Cassar said: “We are carrying out these works to replace the existing road surface which will mean a better ride quality for those that use it. This scheme will also give a lot more life for the Bardney road, meaning it will continue for many years to come.”

The signed diversion route on like-for-like roads will be; A158, B1190, B1202 and vice versa.

Karen Cassar added: “Because of the nature of the resurfacing work, there will be times when we have to put a diversion in place using like-for-like roads to ensure the safety of our crew and road users alike. We will make every effort to minimise the amount of disruption to traffic by lifting restrictions as soon as we can throughout the works programme. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone effected by these improvement works for their patience and understanding while we get this improvement in place.”