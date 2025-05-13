Are you an expert on what Brits call their bits? Do you know your Bazookas from your Paddles?

Take this hilarious quiz to find out if you’re cheeky enough to name all the favourite anatomy nicknames from across the country.

It comes as a poll of 2,000 adults found one in three use comical names for different body parts – like ‘crown jewels’, ‘chesticles’ or ‘meat and two veg’.

The study revealed genitals are the most popular body part to be given a nickname (59 per cent).

Closely followed by breasts (35 per cent), backsides (23 per cent), stomachs (18 per cent) and feet (11 per cent).

The research was commissioned by Sure Whole Body Deodorant, which worked with TV personality and content creator Chris Taylor and Grime Gran aka Margie, who hit the streets to find out what the public calls different parts of the body.

Chris said: “I’ve been in my fair share of sweaty situations – and it definitely helps to break the tension by using a nickname.

“Having chatted to Londoners, it’s clear we all get embarrassed when we don’t feel fresh.”

The study also found respondents in Northern England (25 per cent) and the Midlands (31 per cent) prefer ‘crown jewels’ for male genitals, while the East of England (33 per cent) favour ‘meat and two veg’.

Favourite nicknames for body parts

Breasts also have a range of names from ‘melons’ in the Midlands (20 per cent), to ‘the girls’ most popular in the South (22 per cent).

Feet vary though, from ‘footsies’ in the South (30 per cent) to ‘trotters’ in the North (25 per cent).

But while 49 per cent use nicknames for a laugh, 30 per cent do so in a bid to feel more comfortable with their body.

And 32 per cent rely on alternative names to make the conversation less awkward.

Brits are also more likely to give nicknames to body parts they are self-conscious about (66 per cent), with 13 per cent admitting they use the more colloquial terms daily.

But research by OnePoll.com revealed that it’s not just the names of body parts that make people feel self-conscious.

With 68 per cent worried about body odour in areas other than their underarms - a term nicknamed ‘FOBO’ (Fear of Body Odour).

Genitals (37 per cent), feet (32 per cent) and backsides (23 per cent) are the most common places people experience bad odour.

As a result, 37 per cent avoid standing near others, 35 per cent dodge hugs, and 22 per cent even steer clear of intimacy with their partners.

Many Brits have ‘FOBO’

Alice Duffill, for Sure Whole Body Deodorant, which uses odour adapt technology to help tackle various odour types found across the body, said: “Our research shows Brits have a cheeky sense of humour when it comes to their own bodies.

“But these playful nicknames aren’t just for fun, as they also help people speak more confidently about their bodies.

“Our research found that nearly half of Brits admit to fearing B.O. due to sweating, so we’re proud to launch a UK-first product to help Brits feel confident in their bodies.”