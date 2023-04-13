Heardle is the music game akin to Wordle, where guessing a song as quickly as you can, gets you more points. Here are clues and the answer for April 13

Today’s (April 13) Heardle answer has been revealed and the mystery song is courtesy of one of the biggest pop stars to emerge from Australia, who enjoyed great success in the mid 2010s.

The female singer’s sixth studio album, 1000 Forms of Fear, debuted at No. 1 in the U.S. Billboard 200 and generated the top-ten single "Chandelier". Her seventh studio album, This Is Acting (2016), spawned her first Billboard Hot 100 number one single, "Cheap Thrills".

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’ve never played, Heardle is a music game you can play via a website app where you listen to the introduction of a song, with the goal of the game to guess the artist and title in as few turns as possible.

Most Popular

You can get multiple skips to reveal more of the song, up to a maximum of 16 seconds. Skip after that and the song is revealed giving you a grand total of zero points.

Of course, the quicker you guess the song and the fewer skips you use, the more points you will receive. Most songs provided on the app are tunes released in the last 10 years, so you need to brush up on recent music to be successful.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, older music lovers still stand a chance, as remastered tracks also make it on the app. If you have had too many attempts to guess the tune and don’t want to lose your winning streak, scroll down for the answer…

What is today’s Heardle song? (April 13)

Today’s Heardle is: Unstoppable - Sia (2016)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Heardle - Spotify’s audible answer to the runaway success of Worldle