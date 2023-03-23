King Charles’ first visit to France since becoming monarch could be moved from the Palace of Versailles over fears of violence in Paris.

The King and Queen Consort Camilla were set to arrive in France on Monday (March 27) for a lavish reception at the Palace of Versailles. However, due to rioting in Paris, the visit could be deemed too risky.

Protesters in France have been rioting for the past week following President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial decision to raise the age of retirement from 62 to 64 without a parliamentary vote. The pension bill is set to become law after the government survived two no-confidence votes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trade unionists and other protesters have pledged to disrupt all events attended by the British Monarch, with Versailles its ‘Number 1 target’. A source told the Mirror: “The dinner between Charles III and Emmanuel Macron, planned for Monday, may not be held at Versailles, as initially planned.”

Most Popular

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were set to arrive at the ancient palace on Monday evening along with 200 handpicked guests hosted by Mr Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron. It was to be followed by a concert in the Royal Chapel, and then dinner would have been served on Duplessis porcelain plates made during the reign of Louis XV.

Neigbours in Burnley who are organising street parties for King Charles' coronation can apply for grant help from Burnley Council

Advertisement

Advertisement