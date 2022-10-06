Labels such as millennial and Gen Z are ‘unhelpful’ and often carry ‘inaccurate’ connotations

Research of 2,000 adults found labels such as these are unacceptable according to 42 per cent - because they're too broad and don't reflect a person's individuality.

Three quarters (76 per cent) said their tastes change every few months - with 51 per cent claiming to be completely different people now to who they were pre-pandemic.

And it’s especially frustrating to those polled when brands make assumptions about customers purely because of their age – rather than their unique likes.

Commissioned by Adobe, the research found 50 per cent expect businesses to only contact them with information relevant to their current interests.

But 68 per cent think brands are hit and miss in this respect.

And it’s argued this highlights the need for companies to adopt technologies which help them engage with consumers based on their up-to-date interests - such as customer data platforms.

Labels are 'next to useless'

Professor Bobby Duffy, professor of public policy at Kings College London, teamed up with Adobe to provide their insights on the findings.

They said: “This study shows that generational labels are next to useless as a basis for delivering the targeted services or products that today’s consumer expects.

“We may enjoy similar cultural references to people who grew up at the same time as us.

“But fundamentally people increasingly expect everyone – whether it’s their peers, policymakers or brands they interact with – to recognise, understand, and respond to their individual behaviour and preferences in-the-moment.”

Of those polled, just 11 per cent said brands are successfully keeping up with their personal preferences – and communicating with them in relation to specific likes and interests.

Socio-cultural landscape is changing

The study carried out through OnePoll found tailored communications, like notifications products they've expressed an interest in are in stock, are the type of correspondence they're happiest to receive (44 per cent).

In contrast, 21 per cent are content to receive 'one-off' communications sent to all customers like VIP experience invites or information about sales - like Black Friday discounts (21 per cent).

Suzanne Steele from Adobe added: “The entire socio-cultural landscape is changing.

“And people will not accept being stereotyped of pigeonholed any more – especially by brands.