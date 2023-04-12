M&Co has announced it’s closing another 43 stores this month after entering administration. The fashion retailer will close the doors of 170 branches this year as the stores were put up for auction by administrators Teneo.
M&Co’s brand and intellectual property were sold in a separate sale to Yours Clothing. However, high street stores are still expected to close. Over the past few weeks, the retailer has been running a closing sale, with hugely discounted products in a bid to shift remaining stock.
The M&Co website is currently not in operation but a notice on the site reads: “’M&Co online is no longer trading. AK Retail has acquired the M&Co brand, with plans to relaunch the web platform in the coming months.
“Some of our stores will remain open to shop for a limited time, with EVERYTHING AT LEAST 50% OFF. To check if your nearest store is still open visit M&Co Store Locator.
“If you have recently ordered from mandco.com, you can still track your order via the link in your despatch email. Our Customer Care team are still available if you have questions about orders, returns or refunds: https://support.mandco.com
“Thank you to all our customers from the whole team at M&Co.”
M&Co store closures in April - full list
- Alnwick - April 22
- Alton - April 18
- Attleborough - April 18
- Bathgate - April 13
- Bexhill - April 20
- Blandford Forum - April 22
- Brighouse - April 20
- Buckingham - N/A
- Castle Douglas - April 20
- Christchurch - April 20
- Congleton - April 15
- Crewkerne - April 13
- Crowborough - April 13
- Dunoon - April 18
- East Grinstead - April 22
- Egham - April 15
- Exmouth - April 20
- Faversham - April 15
- Garstang - April 20
- Guisborough - April 18
- Haverhill - April 15
- Helensburgh - April 20
- Inverurie - April 22
- Irvine - April 13
- Kirkintilloch - April 22
- Largs - April 22
- Melton Mowbray - April 20
- Milngavie - April 20
- Northallerton - April 22
- Oban - April 13
- Orkney - April 15
- Oswestry - April 22
- Peterhead - April 15
- Portishead - April 22
- Romsey - April 18
- Saffron Walden - April 22
- Sandbach - April 13
- Sleaford - April 15
- St Neots - April 20
- Stowmarket - April 13
- Stroud - April 22
- Sudbury - April 15
- Warminster - April 20
M&Co stores which have closed already
- Ashbourne - April 11
- Ayr - April 1
- Banff - April 5
- Beccles - April 1
- Bellshill - February 4
- Belper - April 1
- Berwick - April 5
- Bridlington - April 1
- Buckie - April 11
- Calne - April 1
- Camborne - April 4
- Canvey Island N/A
- Chester Le Street - April 11
- Dartmouth - N/A
- Didcot - N/A
- Dingwall - April 11
- Diss - April 11
- Dorchester - November 22, 2022
- East Retford - April 4
- Formby - April 5
- Fort William - March 25
- Gosport - April 1
- Hove - N/A
- Isle of Man - N/A
- Lerwick - April 1
- Lewes - April 1
- Liskeard - April 11
- Llandudno - N/A
- Market Harborough - April 11
- Marlow - N/A
- Marple - April 1
- Matlock - January 17
- Midsome Norton - April 1
- Musselburgh - April 11
- Nairn - April 1
- Nantwich - April 11
- Newquay - April 1
- Newton Mearns - N/A
- Perth - April 4
- Ringwood - N/A
- Ryde - April 4
- Saltcoats - April 11
- Thurso - March 28
- Upminster - April 11
- Uttoxeter - N/A
- Welshpool - April 11
- Whitehaven - N/A
- Whistable - N/A
- Wick - March 25
- Wutham - April 3
- Woodbridge - April 4