Joe Wicks helps Asda to launch its new Cashpot for School initiative, which aims to make millions of pounds available to primary schools through its Rewards loyalty programme | Dave Phillips/PinPep

Nine in 10 parents have been asked to donate to their child's school - with 51 per cent of these asked 'multiple times a year'.

Some parents are spending up to £138 per year to support their children’s schools.

The poll of 504 school-aged parents and 625 primary school teachers also found 95 per cent of educators say a lack of funding has impacted learning at their school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And 23 per cent are concerned they won't have the funds to host a sports day in the new academic year.

The research was commissioned by Asda to launch its new Cashpot for School initiative, which aims to make millions of pounds available to primary schools through its Rewards loyalty programme.

It is fronted by Joe Wicks, who showed up at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Chingford, to give a PE lesson to star-struck kids.

Dad-of-four Joe said: “I know first-hand from the work I’ve done in schools just how much of a difference Cashpot for Schools is going to make to kids across the country. I feel incredibly proud to be part of such an important initiative with Asda, working with a partner that is as committed to supporting families as I am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From sports facilities to nutrition, Asda shoppers’ donations will have a huge impact on primary schools around the country – and after all, who doesn’t want the very best for their kids.”

The research also revealed the most significantly underfunded needs are school trips (64 per cent), books and learning materials (52 per cent), and sports equipment (50 per cent).

The scheme, which has already had more than 150,000 sign-ups in 24 hours, will be eligible for all state-funded primary schools, including all through-schools with primary. | Dave Phillips/PinPep

“I feel incredibly proud to be part of such an important initiative”

The scheme, which has already had more than 150,000 sign-ups in 24 hours, will be eligible for all state-funded primary schools, including all through-schools with primary.

Shoppers can raise money for their chosen school by selecting their primary school of choice within the Asda Rewards app, and scanning every time they shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The supermarket will then donate 0.5 per cent of the value of their basket, to the chosen school, as well as a £50 kickstart on registering and an additional £1 per customer who signs up.

David Hills, chief customer officer at Asda, said: “We know from our research that parents are being increasingly relied upon to support their children’s schools financially, and for many, this is a real struggle when disposable incomes are still tight.

“We’re combining the great value shopping shoppers know and love us for, with a win for their local primary school too.”