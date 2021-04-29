"It's great to see the enthusiasm!" Callum Johnson thanks fans after ring return - and hopes the best is yet to come

Callum Johnson brought home the WBO Global belt after defeating Emil Markic.

Callum Johnson has thanked his fans for their support after he made his long awaited return to the ring at the weekend - but he believes the best is yet to come.

The 35-year-old ended 777 days of inactivity with an emphatic second-round stoppage of Croatian Emil Markic at Bethnal Green's York Hall on Saturday.

While the Boston light heavyweight's punches were just as strong as before, so was the backing he received across the country - from his Lincolnshire home town to Scotland, who he represented as an amateur, winning Commonwealth Games gold.

"I just want to say thank you to everybody," Johnson told The Standard.

"It's great to see the messages before and after the fight. I'd not fought for two years, so for them to be there for me means a lot.

"It's great to see the enthusiasm from all the fans, especially the people around Boston.

"It's great because social media is buzzing again. It's nice to know everyone is there and still supporting me.

"Again, you look further afield, around the country, and I've got lots of support. It means a lot."

Johnson told The Standard he's hoping to be back in the ring this summer, while promoter Frank Warren is aiming to land a world title fight against WBO champ Joe Smith Jnr.

"I'm just excited and I don't think it's too long before I'm back in the ring again," he added.

"I think we're going to see a real period of fighting and, hopefully, an exciting few years ahead."

Victory over Markic saw Johnson - who has won British and Commonwealth titles as a pro - claim the vacant WBO Global belt.

"It's nice, it's a nice belt," Johnson added.