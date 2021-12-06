Thomas Pogson preparing to fight for national title this weekend

Thomas Pogson and coach Steve Davison.

Boxer Thomas Pogson is one victory away from becoming a national champion.

The 25-year-old Boston boxer, who represents Skegness ABC, booked his place in the final of the England Boxing National Amateur Championships after navigating tricky quarter and semi-final contests this weekend.

He will now face Manchester-based Patrick Brown (Moss Side Fire) at the University of East London's SportDock on Saturday, hoping to go one better than his defeat to the Army's Natty Ngwenya in the 2019 final.

"I feel like the two years have done me good," under 91kg competitor Pogson - the cousin of pro fighter Callum Johnson, who is preparing for a world title shot - said.

"I've matured a lot and put the work in at the training camp with Steve (Davison, coach).

"I've been sparring top kids and it's about putting it together on the night now. Hopefully I can win the title."

Pogson, however, knows that Brown will be a tough opponent.

He added: "I've seen bits of him, he's a tough, compact lad.

"I'll go in there and hopefully come back national champion."

Pogson won two bouts at Cannock's Chase Leisure Centre this weekend.

He overcame Cavan O’Brien (Camp Detox) by a split decision in the quarters.

"It was something a bit different, he was 6'8" and I'm used to fighting shorter, stocky aggressive forward fighters," Pogson said.

"I had to go look for him for a change and put the pressure on him."

Victory saw him move into the final four where he defeated Traie Duberry (Aston) by a unanimous decision.

"He was a tough, strong, come forward fighter - very aggressive," Pogson said.

"The first two rounds were close but in the third I won that pretty wide, I think.