Rebuilding continues for Alford and District CC as new season begins this weekend

Alford and District CC’s first XI will begin their season this weekend.

For captain Aaron Wilkinson, it will be a chance to push for success but also continue the rebuilding of the club, which withdrew from the Lincs ECB Premier in July

2019.

“The first XI would like to gain promotion to Division One, but above anything else the aim is for all teams to enjoy playing cricket, be competitive and begin a rebuilding of the club,” Wilkinson said.

“Also (we would like to) bring some more juniors through to second XI and Sunday men’s cricket.”

Joining the club this summer are new first XI vice-captain Dennis Buirman, who has a South African background, and club coach and bowler Nick Brooks who has cricket coaching experience in the Royal Navy.

Adam Gilbride will captain the seconds with the Sunday side led by Archie Bluff.

Alford firsts head to Holton-Le-Clay in the Lincolnshire County League Second Division on Saturday.

Alford’s firsts were beaten by 117 runs as they hosted Freiston LL on Saturday in a friendly contest.

Another friendly saw the Sunday side win by six wickets at Grimoldby and District.

Skegness Seconds begin their South Lincs and Border league Division two campaign at Boston Thirds on Saturday.

A Skegness XIs secured an 88-run friendly win at Retford on Saturday.