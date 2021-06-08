Victory keeps Skegness CC top of table

Cricket news. Photo: Getty Images

Skegness CC remain top of the SLBL Division One following a seven wicket win over visitors Grantham.

Warren Nel took four wickets and Andrew Sylvester three as the away side were dismissed for 175.

Norman Brackley’s unbeaten 81 and Jamie Epton’s 61 not out steered the hosts to 176 for 3.

Skegness are 18 points ahead of Sleaford Seconds.

Skegness Seconds were beaten at Sleaford Thirds.

William Bowser took two wickets as Sleaford posted 139 for 4, with the away side dismissed for 124.

Thomas Adlington (50) and Ethan Garner (21) scored well for Skegness in this Division Two fixture.

The Lincolnshire County League Firsts Division saw Alford and District defeat Louth Seconds by 36 runs.

George Gregory - out one shy of his century - Jake McLoughlin (68), Joshua Hallam (39) and Lucas Kelly (35) scored well as the hosts posted 286 for 5,

Louth finished their innings on 250 for 7.

Jonathan Thorndike took three Louth wickets.

Alford Seconds were beaten by 84 runs at Outcasts Seconds.

Simon Nunn (37), William Allis (35), Callum Forsyth (33) and Neil Calvert (32) top scored for the Alford side.

Louth Taverners hosted Alford in the East Lindsey League on Sunday, winning by eight wickets.

George Gregory, this time four light of 100, top scored as Alford posted 158 for 7, Maqbool Ahmad claiming three victims.